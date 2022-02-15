Softball: JHS's season opens with a rocky start in loss to Legacy

With only four returnees from last season, it can be expected the the Jacksonville High School softball team will be going through a rebuilding phase this spring.
On Monday night at Fightin' Maiden Field the Maidens fell, 15-2 (five innings), to Tyler Legacy, in what was the season opener for both clubs.
After scoring four runs in the top of the third, Legacy moved in front 5-2, but the real blow came in the fifth inning when thee Lady Raiders sent 10 runners across the plate.
Kylee Tapia, the Lady Raider second baseman, went 4-4 at the dish. She stroked a home run, drove in four runs and scored three times.
Jacksonville was held to two hits — a Claire Gill double and a base hit by Jasmine Gallegos.
The Lady Raiders touched up Gallegos and Julianna Harwell for 11 hits, with Gallegos getting the start and pitching 4.2 innings.
She struck out three and walked the same number.
Presley Johnston earned the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders. She went the distance and allowed two unearned runs while walking five and fanning eight.
Gill and Harwell scored the Maiden runs.
Emily Ortiz and Jaden Smith collected a stolen base apiece for Jacksonville.
Jacksonville will host Waskom at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Junior Varsity: Legacy 13, Jacksonville 1
