Softball: Jordyn Whitaker rips her first HR as a Texas Longhorn

AUSTIN — Jordyn “JY” Whitaker, a true freshman from Jacksonville, slammed her first home run as a Texas Longhorn on Friday afternoon when Texas defeated Sam Houston State University, 9-3, in the Lone Star State Invitational being played at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Whitaker's blast rocketed over the wall in left field.
Whitaker garnered her first hit, a single to left, at the collegiate level on Sunday when Texas beat North Texas, 5-1.
After a bevy of early-season cancellations due to the weather, the Longhorns moved to 4-0 with the win over Sam Houston.
The Lone Star State Invitational runs through Sunday and also features Lamar, Houston, Mississippi State, Connecticut and Ole Miss.
Jordyn is the daughter of Paul and Michelle Whitaker of Jacksonville.
