Softball: Juliana Harwell signs with Oklahoma Wesleyan

Juliana Harwell, a Jacksonville High School senior, put the pen to a national letter of intent to continue her education and softball career at Oklahoma Wesleyan University (NAIA, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) during a Friday afternoon signing ceremony.
The gathering was held at the Jacksonville Commons.
“I am excited about getting an opportunity to play softball in college because I have dreamed about this ever since I was a little girl,” Harwell said. “This is a little emotional for me. I am glad all the hard work has paid off.”
Oklahoma Wesleyan is located in Bartlesville, Okla., which is about 50 miles north of Tulsa. The school has a little more than 1,000 students.
Harwell said that she knew Oklahoma Wesleyan was the place for her as soon as she arrived on campus.
“When I first visited there it felt like home,” she said. “The coach (Shawn Woods) treated me like I was his daughter, and the (players) were very nice and welcoming.”
Harwell, who is coached by Brittney Batten at Jacksonville, has been blessed with the necessary skills to pitch as well as play in the outfield, but there is no doubt where she will be used at Oklahoma Wesleyan.
“They (Oklahoma Wesleyan) recruited me as a pitcher, which makes me very happy because I consider myself a pitcher first,” Harwell said.
Batten opened the ceremony with a few comments including saying how proud she was that Harwell will be able to play collegiate softball.
“She puts in so much hard work, not only for the high school team, but on weekends with her travel team,” Batten said.
