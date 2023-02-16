Softball: Lady Eagles fall to West Sabine in Shelbyville tourney

SHELBYVILLE - Rusk started off strong, but ran out of steam late in losing, 9-3, to Pineland West Sabine on Thursday in the Shelbyville Tournament.

The game was tied, 2-2, after two innings of play. The Lady Tigers sent five runners across the plate in the bottom of the third in nailing down the win.

Sarah Boudreaux had a nice day at the plate. The Rusk lead-off hitter went 2-2, with a double and an RBI.

Kenzie Norton singled and drove in two runs while Madalynn Woodruff stroked a double.

Rusk (0-2) will have several more chances to get into the win column as the tourney runs through Saturday.

