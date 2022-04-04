Softball: Lady Guard clipped by Whitehouse, 6-4

BULLARD - In a non-district game that was played in Bullard on Monday, Whitehouse outlasted Brook Hill, 6-4.
With the game knotted up at four after three complete, The Ladycats sent two runners across the dish in the top of the fourth to take control of things.
Sophia Arno had four hits, which included two doubles, for the Lady Guard.
Bethany Durrett stroked two doubles and a single for Brook Hill while Maeci Wilson had three hits in the game, including a pair of doubles.
Wilson and Brittney Lavender each added a base hit and an RBI for the home team.
Whitehouse's Grace Ann McDonald pitched a complete game and was the winning pitcher. She allowed 13 hits, struck out 11 and didn't walk anyone.
Karmen Miller also pitched seven innings and was saddled with the loss for the Lady Guard. Miller, a freshman, gave up six runs, four earned, off of 11 hits. She fanned five and walked four.
