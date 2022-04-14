Softball: Lady Guard fall to Grace

TYLER — Grace Community School avenged a loss on the softball diamond that it had suffered at the hands of Brook Hill earlier this week by downing the Lady Guard 12-2 on Thursday in Tyler.
The two teams combined for a total of 27 hits in the affair, with Grace batters tallying 16 of those hits.
Sophia Arno, Maeci Wilson and Landry McNeel clubbed a pair of hits each for the Lady Guard, who are now 1-1 in district play.
Bethany Durrett added a double for the Orange and Navy.
Macie Matthis went the distance to earn the win in the circle for Grace. She also led her club at the plate by going 4-5 with a triple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.