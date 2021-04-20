SOFTBALL: Lady Guard out slug Dallas Christian, 17-13

BULLARD — Brook Hill advanced past visiting Dallas Christian, 17-13, on Monday night in Bullard.
The Lady Guard moved to 8-4-1, 4-0 with the victory, while Dallas Christian dropped to 5-3-1, 4-2.
Brook Hill scored seven runs in the home half of the second inning to move ahead, 8-2. The Lady Guard led the rest of the evening.
Maeci Wilson and Presley Mizell had three hits apiece as a part of the Lady Guard's 14-hit attack.
Wilson laced a doubled and drove in three runs.
Callie Bailey had a pair of hits in the game, including a home run. She tallied four RBI for the night.
Sophia Arno tripled and had a base hit. She drove in three of the runs for Brook Hill.
McKenna Lovelady was the winning pitcher for the Lady Guard. Lovelady tossed three frames and surrendered two earned runs on five hits. Lovelady fanned eight and walked two.
Bailey came into the circle in the fourth and finished up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.