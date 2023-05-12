Softball: Lady Tigers fall 5-0 to Queen City in Game 1 of regional QF series

MARSHALL - If the Troup High School softball team is to advance out of the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state playoffs, it will have have to rally to do so.
Queen City blanked the Lady Tigers 5-0 on Thursday evening in the first game of a best-of-3 series, which was played at East Texas Baptist University's Taylor Field.
Game 2 will get under way at 7 p.m. on Friday at ETBU.
Lady Bulldog lefty Trinity Oden took command of things from the circle where she pitched a complete game and allowed just two hits. Oden struck out 15 and didn't walk a batter.
Karsyn Williamson and Makayla Spencer collected a base hit each for the Lady Tigers.
Taylor Gillispie pitch six strong innings for Troup and surrendered no earned runs off of three hits. She struck out eight and walked one.
Defensively, Troup committed five errors, compared to the Queen City's one.
