Softball: Lady TIgers get a big win over Decatur on final day of Rose City Classic

TYLER - Troup wrapped up play in the Tyler Rose City Classic on Saturday, with the highlight of the day being the Lady Tigers' 9-1 win over perennial state power Decatur.
The Lady Tigers (8-5-1, 1-0) handed the Lady Eagles (12-5-1) from the Denton area a 9-1 loss on Saturday morning.
MaKayla Spence went 2-2 in the contest while Taylor Gillispis jacked a solo home run.
Bailey Blanton crushed a triple and collected three RBI while Karsyn Williams picked came up with a base hit and an RBI.
Adding singles for Troup were Cadence Ellis and Sydnie Dickey.
Gillispie notched the win in the circle by limiting Decatur to one earned run off of one hit. She struck out six and didn't walk a batter.
Troup and Brownsboro played to a 3-3 stalemate, in a game that was called after four frames due to the tournament time limit.
Ellis, Gillispie, Blanton and Dickey had singles for the Maroon and White.
Tara Wells drove in the Troup run.
Gillispie pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out eight and issuing no free passes.
Dickey tossed the final inning and didn't allow a hit while walking one.
In Troup's remaining game the Lady Tigers dropped a 1-0 decision to Class 6A Tyler Legacy.
A Williamson triple was the Lady Tigers' lone hit.
Gillispie went the distance in the circle for Troup. She allowed one unearned run and one hit and fanned 10.
The Lady Tigers will continue conference play by hosting Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
