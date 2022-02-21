Softball: Lady Tigers KO a pair of Metroplex 5A teams

ROCKWALL — Troup concluded play in the Forney Tournament on Saturday by notching victories over two Class 5A schools from the Metroplex.
Troup knocked off Fort Worth Brewer, 6-2, and edged Frisco Wakeland, 4-3.
The Lady Tigers went 3-2 in the tournament, with all of Troup's games being against Class 6A and 5A opponents.
Troup 6, Ft. Worth Brewer 2 — McNeese State University-signee Lindsay Davis got the complete game win in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She allowed two unearned runs on two hits, fanned nine Lady Bears and walked three.
Davis helped her own cause by collecting a pair of base hits and driving in a run at the plate.
Taylor Gillispie also stroked two singles and scored twice.
Jessie Minnix added a base hit and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers.
Troup led 5-0 after two innings in cruising to victory.
Troup 4, Frisco Wakeland 3 — In a back-and-forth affair, the Lady Tigers plated the winning run in the top of the fourth inning to erase a 3-3 score.
Troup racked up eight hits to Wakeland's four.
Bailey Blanton hit a pair of base hits and Gillispie, a freshman, launched a solo home run.
Sydnie Dickey clubbed a double and drove in a run while Sarah Neel singled and had an RBI for the maroon and White.
Gillispie earned the pitching win. She worked five innings and gave up one unearned run on four hits while striking out five and walking a pair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.