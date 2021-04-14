Softball: Lady Tigers surge past WR, 10-2; collect 20th win

NEW LONDON — Troup batters amassed 11 hits and the visiting Lady Tigers came away with a 10-2 victory over West Rusk, in a game that was played in New London on Tuesday.
Troup, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, moved to 20-2, 12-0 with the win, which assured the Lady Tigers of at least a share of the district championship. Troup can win district outright with a win over Arp on Friday. That game will be played in Troup and is scheduled to get under way at 5:30 p.m.
Troup got their bats working early and lead the Lady Raiders, 2-1, after one inning of play in a contest that the Lady Tigers led from wire-to-wire.
The big inning for the Lady Tigers came in the sixth when Troup scored four runs.
Bailey Blanton went 3-4, which included a home run and three RBI.
Mia Beason, Troup's lone senior, went 2-3 and drove in a run, with freshman Chloie Haugeberg tallying two hits, including a double, in the game.
Lindsay Davis was the winning pitcher. She pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on four hits while fanning 18 and walking three. Davis is now 16-2 on the year and owns an impressive 0.31 earned run average in 90.1 innings of work.
Although the Lady Raiders slipped to 15-3, 10-2, they remained in second place in the District 16-3A standings.
