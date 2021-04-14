Softball: Lady Tigers surge past WR, 10-2; collect 20th win

Lady Tiger Softball battery mates Sarah Neel (catcher), left, and pitcher Lindsay Davis, right, worked their magic once again Tuesday night when the Lady Tigers stopped West Rusk, 10-2, in New London. Davis got the complete game win and struck out 18. The win was Troup's 20th of the season.

 Courtesy photo

NEW LONDON — Troup batters amassed 11 hits and the visiting Lady Tigers came away with a 10-2 victory over West Rusk, in a game that was played in New London on Tuesday.

Troup, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, moved to 20-2, 12-0 with the win, which assured the Lady Tigers of at least a share of the district championship. Troup can win district outright with a win over Arp on Friday. That game will be played in Troup and is scheduled to get under way at 5:30 p.m.

Troup got their bats working early and lead the Lady Raiders, 2-1, after one inning of play in a contest that the Lady Tigers led from wire-to-wire.

The big inning for the Lady Tigers came in the sixth when Troup scored four runs.

Bailey Blanton went 3-4, which included a home run and three RBI.

Mia Beason, Troup's lone senior, went 2-3 and drove in a run, with freshman Chloie Haugeberg tallying two hits, including a double, in the game.

Lindsay Davis was the winning pitcher. She pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on four hits while fanning 18 and walking three. Davis is now 16-2 on the year and owns an impressive 0.31 earned run average in 90.1 innings of work.

Although the Lady Raiders slipped to 15-3, 10-2, they remained in second place in the District 16-3A standings.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you