Softball: Late errors cost Troup in 2-1 loss to No. 1-ranked West Rusk

TROUP — A game that featured two of the top pitchers in East Texas — Lindsay Davis of Troup and Lilly Waddell of West Rusk — actually condensed down to the team that made the fewest mistakes being able to walk away with the win.
No. 1-ranked West Rusk (25-0, 12-0) took advantage of back-to-back Lady Tiger (19-7, 10-2) miscues in the top of the sixth inning to claim a 2-1 victory over the home team.
The Lady Raiders also defeated Troup by a 2-1 count when the two powers collided in New London on March 18.
With Troup leading 1-0, West Rusk's Maci Blizzard led off the sixth by reaching base on an infield error.
Waddell followed and hit the ball past the Troup second baseman for a base hit, which scored Blizzard, and as the ball made its way into the outfield, the Troup right fielder had trouble getting the ball secured, with Waddell able to go all the way to third base on the play.
Davis then struck out the next-two Lady Raiders that she faced giving West Rusk a two-outs with a runner at third scenario.
Stormie Lejune followed and was hit by a pitch and when the Troup catcher attempted to pick off Waddell at third the ball was off target, which enabled Waddell to race home and score what turned out to be the winning run.
Troup got on the board first when Haylee Priest singled into right field to lead the frame off. Priest quickly made her way to third on a sacrifice bunt to the right side of the infield by Emory Cover. Priest was able to score on an infield error by West Rusk.
Waddell, who has a form of a submarine type delivery, picked on the win in the circle. She limited Troup to two hits, fanned 12 and walked one.
Davis, registered 17 strike outs for the Lady Tigers and at one point in the game she fanned eight-straight Lady Raiders. She gave up two unearned runs on four hits and walked three.
Piper Morton went 2-4, which included a double to open the game, for the Lady Raiders.
Troup. who is in second place in the District 16-3A standings, will continue district play by visiting Arp at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
NOTE: Monday was Teacher Appreciation Night for the Lady Tigers, with each player being accompanied by an influential educator that they had selected to accompanied them to the field for the pre-game introductions.
