Softball: Liberty tops Bullard, 4-3, in state semi-finals

GEORGETOWN — A phenomenal season of Bullard High School softball came to a close on Thursday night in Georgetown where Bullard fell, 4-3, to Liberty, in a Class 4A state semi-final clash. The game was originally scheduled to be played at the University of Texas Austin, but afternoon rains caused scheduling delays in the games that were scheduled to take place before the Bullard-Liberty contest; thus the UIL decided to move the game to Eastside High School to escape the rain and avoid a delay.
Bullard scored all of its runs in the third inning, with Liberty battling back to tie the game going into the final inning.
Liberty (32-7) will play Corpus Christi Calallen (32-8) at 1 p.m. on Saturday for the Class 4A state state championship.
Liberty's Bailee Slack led off the seventh with a base hit up-the-middle and she moved into scoring position by stealing second base.
With one out, Macie Beam poked a single to the left side that scored Slack from second, which turned out to be the game-winning run.
Bullard managed to get just three singles off of Baylor-signee Kaci West, who was the winning pitcher of record. West walked seven and struck out 11.
Kaylee Paul had two of the Bullard hits and swiped two bases, with Addison Hooker stroking a base hit and driving in a run. She also stole a base.
Bullard, who was making its first state tournament appearance ever, ends the year with a 32-5 record, under head coach Julie Murry.
