Softball: Maidens lose, 12-8, to Brownsboro in 9

It was a wild night Tuesday at Fightin' Maiden Field where the visiting Brownsboro Lady Bears scored nine runs in the top of the ninth inning to earn a 12-8 win over the Maidens.
The two teams combined for a total of 25 hits, with Jacksonville (2-5) collecting nine hits.
A total of 10 errors occurred during the extra-inning affair.
The game was tied 2-2 after seven innings, with each club plating a run in the eighth inning.
After Brownsboro had moved in front by nine in the top of the eighth, the Maidens fought back to score five runners in the home half of the frame.
Jasmine Gallegos got the start and turned in a nice effort in the circle. She worked 5.1 frames, gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits. Gallegos struck out four and walked one.
Asjia Canady had a big night at the plate for Jacksonville. She launched a ninth-inning home run and forged out a double. Canady drove in three runs.
Claire Gill stroked a double and drove in a pair of Maidens in a two-hit night.
Rylie Todd and Kylie McCown also had two hits in the game. One of Todd's hits was a double.
