Softball: Maidens open Rose City Classic by playing Hawkins to a draw

TYLER — Time was not on the side of the Jacksonville Fightin Maiden softball team on Thursday.
Although the Maidens were able to rally and tie the game against Hawkins in the bottom of the fourth, the Rose City Classic time limit prevented additional innings from being played.
Therefore, the game went into the books as a 7-7 tie.
Tonyiah Tyler went 2-2 and clubbed a double while driving in three runs to spark the Maidens at the dish.
Juliana Harwell also went 2-2 with a double.
Maiden-catcher Chesni Speaker singled and picked up a run batted in while Claire Gill and Jasmine Gallegos each had a base hit.
Harwell started for Jacksonville (0-4-1) and Gallegos came on in relief in the fourth inning.
Harwell struck out five and walked two Lady Hawks.
