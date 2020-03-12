Softball: Maidens shell Lufkin, 11-0, McCown leads at the plate

LUFKIN — Spurred on by Kylie McCown's and Claire Gill's big afternoons at the plate, Jacksonville was able to sail past Lufkin, 11-0 (5 innings) at Morris Frank Park on Wednesday.
Jacksonville led 7-0 after two innings of play and never looked back.
McCown, the Maidens' lead-off hitter, went 3-3, with two RBI and four runs scored. She lifted a pitch over the fence in right-center in the final inning, which scored Gill, who had got aboard on a base hit to lead off the frame.
Gill went 3-3 and scored a couple of the Jacksonville runs.
Jordyn Whitaker and Saylor Williams each had a base hit in two official trips to the plate and knocked in a pair of runs.
Williams was very effective in the circle. She held the Lady Pack to just two hits and pocketed the complete game win.
Williams, a Texas A&M Commerce signee, struck out 13 and didn't issue a walk.
Jacksonville (10-4, 2-0) will be back on the diamond on Tuesday when head coach Brittney Batten's Maidens are scheduled to test Pine Tree in Longview. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.