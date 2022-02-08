Softball: Maidens tie Carthage in final scrimmage

Jacksonville and Carthage played to a 5-5 tie in what was the Maidens' final dress rehearsal on Monday evening at Fightin' Maiden Field.
Jacksonville will kick start its regular season by hosting Tyler Legacy's Lady Raiders at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.
Jasmine Gallegos was named by the Jacksonville coaching staff as the Player of the Game versus Carthage.
Gallegos went 2-2 at the plate, which included a triple. She drove in three runs and scored a run.
Gallegos also made several difficult plays look routine while playing third base and she pitched the final inning for Jacksonville and struck out two Lady Dawgs.
