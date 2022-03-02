Softball: Malakoff uses big innings to subdue Maidens, 9-3

Malakoff scored three runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth to defeat Jacksonville, 9-3, at Fightin' Maiden Field on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Tigers (1-2) led, 2-1, after three complete.
Jessica Sims singled and drove in two runs for the Maidens (0-4).
Juliana Harwell, Lakyn Robinson and Abbigail Conaway each had a base hit for the home team.
Jasmine Gallegos started in the circle for the Maidens and worked four frames before turning things over to Harwell.
Jacksonville will be playing in the inaugural Rose City Classic, beginning on Thursday when the Maidens are slated to face Hawkins at 12:45 p.m. and West Rusk at 5:30 p.m.
On Friday, the Maidens will play Carthage at 12:45 p.m. and Athens at 2:20 p.m.
Action will conclude on Saturday when Jacksonville meets Brook Hill at 8 a.m.
All of the Maidens' games will be played at the Tyler High softball field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.