Softball: McCown sparks Jacksonville to 3-2 win over Hughes Springs

LONGVIEW — Kylie McCown did a little bit of everything for Jacksonville during Friday's 3-2 win over Hughes Springs' Lady Mustangs .
The senior catcher led her team at the plate by going 2-3, with a double and two RBI, in addition to a stolen base.
And, in a close game against a quality opponent all the little things add up quickly.
McLennan-signee Riley Todd accounted for a base hit and drove in a run.
The Maidens (4-7) took a 2-1 lead in the third inning and added another run in the fifth to expand the lead to 3-1.
Hughes Springs plated a lone run in the sixth inning.
Asjia Canady notched her second win in the circle in as many days on Friday.
Canady went the distance (five innings) and allowed two runs, both unearned, on two hits. She struck out three and walked two.
The Spring Hill Tournament is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.
