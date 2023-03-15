Softball: Mount Vernon proves to be too much for Brook Hill

MOUNT VERNON - Brook Hill traveled up to Mount Vernon on Tuesday to take on a formidable Lady Tiger team, and in the end it was the Lady Tigers who came away with a 15-0 triumph.
Mt. Vernon (12-6-1), who competes in UIL Class 3A, has recorded four wins over Class 6A and 5A teams this year.
Lady Tiger pitching was stellar, as the Lady Guard managed just three hits in the game.
Blair Brister, Karmen Miller and Menah Harley hit safely for Brook Hill (10-2).
