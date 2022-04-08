GILMER - Sparked by a 10-run first inning, New Summerfield disposed of Union Hill, 19-4, on Friday night.
The game was called after three innings due to the run rule.
Maddison Rawlinson went 3-3 for the Lady Hornets. She also drove in a run.
Karlee Andrate had two hits including a double.
Other noteworthy efforts were turned in by Natalie Melendez 9two hits, four RBI) and Jennifer Aguilar (single, two RBI).
Rawlinson picked up the win in the circle for New Summerfield. She gave up six runs (five earned) on six hits while fanning three and walking two.
