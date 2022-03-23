Softball: No. 1-ranked Bullard moves to 22-0 with win over Henderson

BULLARD - Hadi Fults and Anistyn Foster combined efforts to pitch a 3-hitter in Bullard's 10-1 win over Henderson on Wednesday in Bullard.
Class 4-A's No. 1-ranked team moved to 22-0, 2-0 with the victory.
Fults started in the circle for Bullard and pitched four innings and earned the win. She gave up one un earned run on two hits, fanned nine and didn't walk a batter.
Foster pitched the final three frames and gave up one hit while striking out five Lady Lions.
Kaylee Paul led Bullard at the plate by forging out three hits.
Callie Bailey had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.
Teagan Graul and Fults each doubled and had an RBI, with Kenzie King also clubbing a two-base knock.
The Lady Panthers scored eight-unanswered runs to break open what had been a 2-1 Bullard lead.
