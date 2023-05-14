Softball: No. 1-ranked Lady Panthers march into regional semi-finals

Bullard capped off a Class 4A, Region III Quarterfinal series sweep by taking a 6-3 win over Hamshire-Fannett on Friday evening.
Bullard (35-3), the No. 1-ranked outfit in Texas, extended its winning streak to 24 games with the Game 2 victory over Hamshire-Fannett. The Lady Panthers won the series opener 3-0 on Thursday.
Teagan Graul blasted a grand slam to spark Bullard to victory on Friday.
Bullard will take on Waco Robinson in the regional semi-final round later this week. Day, time and location information are to be announced.
Robinson (31-8) powered past Gateway College Prep in two games in the regional quarterfinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.