Softball: No. 4-ranked Troup run rules Waskom

TROUP — Troup scored six times in the fourth inning in route to taking a 12-2 triumph over visiting Waskom late Tuesday afternoon in Troup.
The No. 4-ranked Lady Tigers are 16-2 overall and 8-0 in district.
Waskom (1-8, 1-7) is in last place in the conference standings.
Lindsay Davis went 3-3 at the plate, highlighted by a double. Included in her work was a double and three RBI.
Tara Wells collected two hits and drove in two while Bailey Blanton stroked a single and drove in two runs.
The Lady Tigers stole 11 bases in the game, with Karsyn Williamson having four of the swipes.
Earning a win in the circle was Hailee Priest. Priest pitched six frames and gave up two runs on three hits. She struck out five and didn't walk anyone.
League play will continue for the Lady Tigers at 11 a.m. Friday when Troup is scheduled to visit Harleton.
