Softball: No. 4 Troup moves to 10-0 in district with win over Tatum

TATUM — Troup kept its foot on the gas on Tuesday night when the Lady Tigers zoomed past Tatum, 11-1, in Tatum.
Head coach Sam Weeks' ladies, who are ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 3A, are now 10-0 in District 16-3A play and 18-2 overall.
The Lady Eagles dropped to 5-14-2, 5-5.
Troup plated four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to account for the bulk of its runs.
In the 11-hit Troup attack three players had multiple hits.
Jessie Minnix had two hits plus and RBI, while Tara Wells and Lindsay Davis clubbed a pair of hits each.
Karsyn Williamson tripled and knocked in three runs and stole two bases.
Other noteworthy efforts were made by Bailey Blanton (2B, RBI) and Chloie Haugeberg (1B, 2 RBI).
Davis was credited with the complete game (six innings) win in the circle. She gave up one unearned run and two hits while striking out 15 and walking one.
