Softball: No. 6 Troup blanks EF to end first half of district at 7-0

Mia Beason slides in safe at second base, giving Troup a steal during the Lady Tigers' 4-0 triumph over Elysian Fields on Friday. Beason is the lone Lady Tiger senior.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

TROUP — The No.6-ranked Troup Lady Tigers closed down the first half of conference play by blanking visiting Elysian Fields, 4-0. on Friday in Troup.

Troup (15-2, 7-0) has a road date on Tuesday against Waskom, who is 0-7 in conference play. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Lindsay Davis allowed just one hit in the Lady Tigers' latest win. She struck out 17 and didn't walk anyone. Davis pitched a complete game.

Karsyn Williams had two hits in the game for Troup.

Jessie Minnix laced a triple and drove in a run and Bailey Blanton had a double and two RBI.

EF fell to 8-5, 4-3 with the loss.

The Lady Tigers collected six hits in the affair.

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you