Softball: No. 6 Troup blanks EF to end first half of district at 7-0

TROUP — The No.6-ranked Troup Lady Tigers closed down the first half of conference play by blanking visiting Elysian Fields, 4-0. on Friday in Troup.
Troup (15-2, 7-0) has a road date on Tuesday against Waskom, who is 0-7 in conference play. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Lindsay Davis allowed just one hit in the Lady Tigers' latest win. She struck out 17 and didn't walk anyone. Davis pitched a complete game.
Karsyn Williams had two hits in the game for Troup.
Jessie Minnix laced a triple and drove in a run and Bailey Blanton had a double and two RBI.
EF fell to 8-5, 4-3 with the loss.
The Lady Tigers collected six hits in the affair.
