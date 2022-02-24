Softball: Norton, Torres lift Rusk to a 6-3 win over Alto

ALTO — Kenzie Norton and Isabel Torres had two hits apiece to help lead Rusk to a 6-3 win over Alto on Thursday night.
Norton and Torres each drove in a run as well.
Marissa Perry collected the win in the circle by throwing a complete game (5 innings) and giving up two earned runs on three hits. She fanned three and didn't walk anyone.
Shanna Berryhill of Alto has the big blast of the night. She clubbed a two-run homer in the bottom of the second that tied the game at 2-2 at that point.
Jayda Lawrence singled and drove in a run for the Lady Jackets (0-8) while Arabella Heredia stroked a single.
Berryhill pitched five frames for Alto and gave up six runs, two of which were earned, on seven hits. She struck out three and walked four.
Rusk (8-0-1) plated two runners in the top of the third to take the lead for good.
