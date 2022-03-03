Softball: Powers goes 3-3 in Alto's win over Anderson-Shiro

LATEXO — Alto held off Anderson-Shiro late to take a 6-5 victory on Thursday morning in opening day play of the Latexo Tournament.
Kylee Powers went 3-3 at the plate, which included a triple and a double.
Earning the complete game win in the circle for the Lady Jackets was Arabella Heredia. Heredia pitched six frames and gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits. She Fanned four and walked three.
The Lady Jackets led 6-4 after four complete, with Anderson-Shiro plating one run in the top of the sixth.
Alto improved to 3-4 with the win.
