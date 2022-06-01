Softball: Riley Todd, McLennan finish as national runner up

WACO – The McLennan Community College softball team, which includes Riley Todd, a freshman from Jacksonville, finished as the NJCAA Division I national runner on Saturday.
The Highlassies (59-8) fell to Florida Southwestern State 4-2, 7-6 in the best-of-three championship series, which took place in Yuma, Ariz.
McLennan knocked off Crowder (Mo.) College (6-0), Yavapai (Ariz.) College (4-3), Paris Junior College (11-3) and Odessa College (12-4) to earn a berth in the championship series.
Todd, a utility player, batted .273 and drove in four runs in 11 at bats this season. She also contributed to her team by utilizing her speed. Todd stole seven bases in eight attempts.
The kinesiology major is the daughter of Susan and William Todd.
