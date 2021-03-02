Softball: Rusk and Troup among top 10 in latest TGCA polls

Softball teams representing Rusk High School and Troup High School have made their debuts in the Texas Girls Coaches Association polls.
The Lady Eagles, who are currently 8-1, are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, while the 3-0 Lady Tigers checked in at No. 8 in Class 3A.
Rusk, who is coached by Michael Williams has defeated Kilgore, Tatum and Central Heights, among others, while losing to Bullard.
The Lady Eagles will host Joaquin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Troup girls have allowed only one run in logging routs over Gladewater, Kerens and Alto.
Head coach Sam Weeks' ladies are schedule to visit Waskom on Tuesday afternoon.
