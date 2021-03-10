Softball: Rusk blanks Van, 3-0, Perry tosses shutout

RUSK — Marissa Perry and Emi Ethridge stepped into the spotlight on Tuesday to spearhead Rusk in a 3-0 triumph over the visitors from Van.
Perry logged the shutout win in the circle by scattering six hits over nine innings, striking out three and not walking a batter.
Ethridge got the job done with the bat by hammering out two of Rusk's four hits, both singles. She drove in one runner.
The Lady Eagles' remaining hits came from Abbie Pepin and Faith Long.
Madalynn Woodruff and Sarah Boudreaux drove in a run apiece for Rusk (10-7).
The Lady Eagles plated two runs in the second inning and one in the fourth.
Rusk's next action will take place on Tuesday, March 16 when Pollok Central comes to town.
