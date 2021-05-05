Softball: Rusk, Bullard, Troup get ready for Area playoffs

Ashley Neel of Troup buts the bat on the ball during a playoff game against new Diana on Saturday. Troup, ranked No. 2 in the state, will be facing Mount Vernon in a best-of-3 Class 3A Region II Area series, beginning on Friday night. Neel is the Lady Tigers' starting catcher.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

The Rusk Lady Eagles, Bullard Lady Panthers and Troup Lady Tigers are all slated for Area playoff best-of-3 series beginning later this week.

Rusk (20-15) will Take on Taylor (16-2-2) in a Class 4A, Region III series, with all games taking place at Navasota High School.

Game 1 is scheduled to get under way at 3:30 p.m. Friday, with Game 2 set for 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

If a third test is needed, it will be played on Monday, location and time to be announced.

Rusk eclipsed China Spring, 2-1, in its bi-district series while Taylor won its series, 2-0, over Giddings.

The Rusk-Taylor series winner will take on either Carthage or Salado in the regional quarterfinal round.

No. 6-ranked Bullard (23-4) will face Mabank (18-8-1) beginning with the series opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The second game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and if a Game 3 is necessary, it will commence at noon on Saturday.

All game will be played at Grand Saline High School.

Bullard swept Paris, and Mabank did the same against Terrell, in last week's bi-district round.

If Bullard wins the series against Mabank, it will meet either North Lamar or Canton in the regional quarterfinals late next week.

Troup (24-2), ranked No. 2 in the state, will be lined up against Mount Vernon (28-5), in what will be a battle of Lady Tigers.

LeTourneau University in Longview will host the Class 3A, Region II series.

The opener will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday, with Game 2 set for a 3 p.m. start on Saturday.

Should a rubber game be needed, it will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

Troup bombed New Diana and Mt. Vernon spanked Queen City in the bi-district round.

The Troup-Mt. Vernon series winner will move on to play either Hughes Springs or DeKalb in the regional quarterfinals.

 

NOTE: In TAPPS, Class 5A play, Brook Hill's Lady Guard will host either Carrollton Prince of Peace or Tyler Grace Community at a time to be announced on Saturday, in single-game regional play.

 

