Softball: Rusk, Bullard, Troup get ready for Area playoffs

The Rusk Lady Eagles, Bullard Lady Panthers and Troup Lady Tigers are all slated for Area playoff best-of-3 series beginning later this week.
Rusk (20-15) will Take on Taylor (16-2-2) in a Class 4A, Region III series, with all games taking place at Navasota High School.
Game 1 is scheduled to get under way at 3:30 p.m. Friday, with Game 2 set for 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
If a third test is needed, it will be played on Monday, location and time to be announced.
Rusk eclipsed China Spring, 2-1, in its bi-district series while Taylor won its series, 2-0, over Giddings.
The Rusk-Taylor series winner will take on either Carthage or Salado in the regional quarterfinal round.
No. 6-ranked Bullard (23-4) will face Mabank (18-8-1) beginning with the series opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The second game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and if a Game 3 is necessary, it will commence at noon on Saturday.
All game will be played at Grand Saline High School.
Bullard swept Paris, and Mabank did the same against Terrell, in last week's bi-district round.
If Bullard wins the series against Mabank, it will meet either North Lamar or Canton in the regional quarterfinals late next week.
Troup (24-2), ranked No. 2 in the state, will be lined up against Mount Vernon (28-5), in what will be a battle of Lady Tigers.
LeTourneau University in Longview will host the Class 3A, Region II series.
The opener will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday, with Game 2 set for a 3 p.m. start on Saturday.
Should a rubber game be needed, it will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Troup bombed New Diana and Mt. Vernon spanked Queen City in the bi-district round.
The Troup-Mt. Vernon series winner will move on to play either Hughes Springs or DeKalb in the regional quarterfinals.
NOTE: In TAPPS, Class 5A play, Brook Hill's Lady Guard will host either Carrollton Prince of Peace or Tyler Grace Community at a time to be announced on Saturday, in single-game regional play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.