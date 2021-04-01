Softball: Rusk dumps Center; Boudreaux drives in 7 runs

RUSK — Playing on Wednesday night didn't phase Rusk's Sarah Boudreaux.
Boudreaux belted a home run, a triple and a double while amassing seven RBI as Rusk steamrolled Center, 18-8 (5 innings, mercy rule) at Lady Eagle Park.
The win was the Lady Eagles' first in district play. Rusk is now 14-10, 1-3.
Rusk jumped all over the Lady Riders from the get go by scoring 15 runs in the first two innings.
Emily Etheridge went 3-4, with a double and an RBI while Isabel Torres launched a home run and drove in two runs.
Madalynn Woodruff had a two-base hit and two RBI for the winners.
Calyssa Boggs also got into the offensive onslaught by doubling and driving in a run.
Collecting the win in the circle was Marissa Perry, who pitched a complete game in the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.