RUSK - Isabel Torres smacked what turned out to be a game winning double in the bottom of the fifth inning and Rusk went on to defeat Troup, 6-3, in Rusk on Tuesday evening.
Arabella Heredia got the win in the circle for Rusk. She worked 4.1 innings and allowed one earned run on one hit. Heredia fanned one and walked two.
Sarah Boudreaux, Aubrey Hassell and Torres each had a base hit and drove in a run for the Lady Eagles (5-5).
Taylor Gillispie lifted a home run for Troup (1-2) while Karsyn Williamson stroked a triple.
Sydnie Dickey and Bailey Blanton each added a base hit and an RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Gillispie went the distance in the circle for Troup. She allowed three earned runs off of five hits, struck out 12 and walked four.
