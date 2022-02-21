Softball: Rusk moves to 7-0-1 with win over Jacksonville

RUSK - Rusk continued its hot start on Monday night at Lady Eagle Park by defeating Jacksonville, 8-1
Rusk moved to 7-0-1 with the victory, while the Maidens stand at 0-2.
One bright spot for Jacksonville was its hitting.
The Maidens out hit Rusk, 5-3, with Claire Gill getting two of the Jacksonville hits. and Jayden Smith, Jasmine Gallegos and Abbigail Conaway each accounting for a base hit.
Defensively, the Maiden infielders made fiver miscues in the game.
Gallegos pitched a complete game and gave up four earned runs on three hits. She struck out eight and walked two.
Faith Long tripled and drove in a run for Rusk while Calyssa Boggs stroked a double.
Rusk led 7-0 after five inning of play.
