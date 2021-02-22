Softball: Rusk opens the season with pair of wins over Alto

RUSK — The Rusk Lady Eagles opened their 2021 campaign on Saturday at Lady Eagle Park where the home team swept Alto in a doubleheader.
Head coach Michael Williams' girls downed the Lady Jackets 12-3 and 14-4.
Next up for the Lady Eagles (2-0) is a 6:30 p.m. date with Bullard on Tuesday in Bullard.
GAME 1
Emily Etheridge went 3-4 and smashed a home run — she also had three runs batted in. Abbie Pepin had two hits in four official trips to the plate. Pepin jacked a grand slam and stroked a double while collecting five RBI in the game.
Faith Long also homered for the Lady Eagles.
Calyssa Boggs and Madalynn Woodruff each forged out triples..
Alto was led at the plate by Kylee Downs, who clubbed two doubles and drove in a couple of runs for the Lady Jackets.
Rusk's ace Marissa Perry earned a complete-game win in the circle. She allowed five hits while fanning eight and walking one.
GAME 2
Leading Rusk offensively was Etheridge (4-4, 5 RBI), Boggs (3-4, 3 RBI) and Long (3-4, 1 RBI).
Each of Boggs' hit were doubles. Long and Etheridge also stroked a two-base knock for the Lady Eagles.
Meanwhile, Sarah Boudreaux went 2-3 with an RBI and a triple and Woodruff slammed a triple.
Lady Jacket Pressley Griffith belted a home run as a part of a two-hit game.
Halle Duplichain and Jada Lawrence had two hits apiece for the visiting club.
Adding a triple was Alto's Arabella Heredia.
Madison Downs notched the complete game (5 innings, run rule) victory in the circle. Downs gave up four runs, all earned, on 10 hits. She walked two and struck out two.
