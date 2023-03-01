Softball: Rusk romps to a 21-9 victory over No. 3 Alto

ALTO - Rusk worked overtime in the hitting department on Tuesday night in Alto where head coach Michael Williams' Lady Eagles handed Alto a 21-9 loss.
The Lady Eagles moved to 8-5 with the win.
Alto (10-4) came into the game ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 2A.
Both teams will be involved in tournament to wrap up the week.
Rusk will be playing in the Hallsville Tournament while Alto will travel to the Frankston Tournament. Both tournaments get under way on Thursday.
NOTE: This story will be update when additional information becomes available.
