Softball: Rusk thumps Tyler High, 17-0, in opener

TYLER — The Rusk Lady Eagles rained on Tyler High's parade on Tuesday night when they defeated the Lady Lions, 17-0, in the first game played at Tyler High's brand-new on-campus softball facility.
Marissa Perry got the win in the circle for the Lady Eagles (1-0). She allowed just one hit, struck out 10 and issued no walks.
There were several Lady Eagles that excelled at the plate, with Faith Long clubbing a home run and a triple and driving in four runs.
Madeline Baldwin smacked a pair of doubles and had a single while Madalyn Woodruff stroked three base hits for the Lady Eagles.
Sarah Boudreaux hit a pair of triples for the Red and Black.
The Lady Eagles have a busy end to the week where they will be playing in the Shelbyville Tournament.
The event runs today through Saturday. Rusk is scheduled to play Nacogdoches, Latexo, Groveton, Trinity, Chapel Hill and Shelbyville.
