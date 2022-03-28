Softball: Rusk to host Center on Tuesday

RUSK — Rusk will play host to Center at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at which time the Lady Eagles will be looking for their first District 17-4A victory.
Rusk is 0-2 in conference play while the Lady Roughriders are 1-1. having split their games against Carthage last week.
Early in the week, the Lady Eagles lost 10-0 to Jasper in Jasper, and on Friday fell victim to the Lady Bulldogs by a 12-6 score at Lady Eagle Park.
In Friday's game, Sarah Boudreaux went 2-4 at the plate, with a home run, a double and two RBI.
Madelynn Woodruff doubled and drove in a run while Kenzie Norton stroked a double.
The game was decided in the final inning. Jasper led 6-4 going into the seventh and proceeded to send six runners across the dish in the top half of the frame to put things out of reach.
JaKayla Shankle had three hits to fuel the Lady Bulldogs attack. Shankle ripped a home run and drove in two runs.
Aimee Colson pitched a complete game and was the winning pitcher for Jasper. She gave up six runs, three earned, walked five and fanned the same number.
