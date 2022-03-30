Softball: State-ranked Troup sails past Waskom, 15-0

WASKOM — Lindsay Davis and the Troup Lady Tigers made short work of Waskom by winning 15-0 (4 innings, run rule) on Tuesday in Waskom.
Davis pitched a complete game no-hitter and struck out 11. She didn't walk a batter.
Jessie Minnix account for three of Troup's 11 hits, including a double. The senior slugger drove in three runs for the No. 20-ranked Lady Tigers (16-6, 7-1).
Four Lady Tigers had two hits apiece.
That group included Davis (two hits, three RBI), Chloie Haugeberg (two hits, two RBI) and Maddy Griffin (two hits).
Haylee Priest belted a doubled for the Lady Tigers.
Troup scored six times in both the second and fourth innings.
The Lady Tigers will visit Harleton at 5:30 p.m. (varsity only) on Friday.
