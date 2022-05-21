SOFTBALL: Tatum Goff gets the win to send UT-Tyler to D-II World Series

TYLER - The University of Texas Tyler softball team will be traveling to Denver to play in the NCAA, Division II World Series late next week.
Rusk's Tatum Goff pitched the Patriots (47-7) to a 6-4 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the decisive Game 3 on Friday night at Suddenlink Field in Tyler.
Goff pitched 6.1 innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits. She whiffed six and issued two base on balls.
The win netted the Patriots the South Central Super Regional championship.
The Javalinas had defeated the Patriots, 6-5 in nine innings in Game 2 earlier on Friday to force a rubber game.
Goff also had a big night at the plate. She went 2-3, with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in.
This will be UT-Tyler's first trip to a NCAA Division II World Series.
