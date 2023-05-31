Taylor Gillispie of Troup High School and Alto High School's Halle Duplichain rank among the top five in the state (all classifications, including TAPPS) in two statistical categories, according to Max Preps.
Gillispie, who recently closed the book on her sophomore season, finished fourth in Texas in strike outs. She fanned 346 opposing batters.
Jensin Hall of Frisco Heritage came in first, with 378 strike outs.
Duplichain, who recenty graduated from Alto, ranked seventh in batting average, hitting at a lofty .691 clip during the 2023 campaign.
