Softball: Texas sports writers honor area standouts

Highlighting the list of area softball phenoms that were elected to the Texas Sports Writers Association's All-State teams was four Bullard Lady Panthers that made the Class 4A first team.
That group included: Annistyn Foster, sophomore, pitcher; Callie Bailey, junior, second baseman; Kaylee Paul, senior, outfielder and outfielder Berlyn Grossman, Sr.
The Class 4A second team roll contained Lady Panthers Hadi Fults, Jr., pitcher and Addison Hooker, Sr., third baseman.
Rusk's Faith Long, a senior outfielder, was also included on the team.
Kylie Pate, Jr., outfielder was a third team selection, while Teagan Graul checked in on the honorable mention list. Both represented Bullard High School.
Troup's Lindsay Davis, Sr., pitcher garnered a spot on the Class 3A second team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.