Softball: THSCA selects Hadi Fults as Class 4A MVP

SAN MARCOS – The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) revealed its Super Elite softball team for each classification Friday and Hadi Fults, a recent graduate of Bullard High School, was named as the Class 4A Most Valuable Player.
Fults, who was coached by Julie Murry at Bullard, has signed with Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Three additional Lady Panthers were named to the prestigious squad, giving Bullard more award winners than any other school in the classification.
Infielders Callie Bailey and Kirstin Malone made the list, as did catcher Teagan Graul, a Butler County (Kansas) Community College signee.
A total of 14 young ladies were featured on the team.
Each player was nominated by a professional member of the THSCA, with the final determinations being made by the Super Elite Team Committee.
In order to be nominated players had to be of good moral character, be a member in good standing of their team and have excelled as an elite member in their respective sport.
