Softball: Troup, Alto to send teams to TTA 6U T-Ball state tourney

CHINA SPRING — Teams representing Troup and Alto will be included in a 17-team field that will be playing for a state championship at the Texas Teenage Baseball-Softball Association 6U T-Ball State Tournament, which begins on Monday in China Spring.
The Troup Patriots will face Valley Mills in a first round game at 7 p.m., with Alto's Tiny Tots slated to battle the Alba Lady Panthers at 5:30 p.m.
Other teams that have earned berths in the event include the Belton Diamonds, Belton After Shock, Athens, Axtell, Bosqueville, Itasca, Cameron, Mart, Mildred, Edgewood, Leon, Kerens and host China Spring.
The double elimination tourney is expected to crown its champion on July 9.
