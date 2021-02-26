Softball: Troup blanks Alto, 10-0, Davis tosses no hitter

Lindsay Davis threw a no hitter on Thursday and Troup went on to beat Alto, 10-0 (three innings) in the Troup Round Robin.
Davis struck out eight and walked three.
Troup (2-0) exploded for six runs in the third inning. Key hits in the frame for the Lady Tigers were home runs by Maddy Griffin, Karsyn Williamson and Bailey Blanton.
Williamson and Blanton went 2-3, with Blanton also stroking a double.
Davis had two singles in two official trips and Haley Priest added a double for the Maroon and White.
