Softball: Troup falls, 2-1, to undefeated West Rusk

NEW LONDON - In what turned out to be an epic pitcher's duel, West Rusk remained undefeated on the year by nipping Troup, 2-1, in New London on Friday evening.
Lilley Waddell pitched a complete game 2-hitter and fanned 15 for the Lady Raiders, while Troup-ace Lindsay Davis worked six frames and gave up two runs, both earned, off of three hits. Davis struck out 14 and walked two.
Taylor Gillispie singled and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers (13-6, 4-1) while Tara Wells clubbed a single and scored a run.
West Rusk plated the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Piper Morton went 2-3 for West Rusk, which included a solo home run in the home half of the fourth.
