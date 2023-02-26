Softball: Troup goes 1-1 on last day of TASO Tournament

TYLER - In its final tune ups before Tuesday's district opener at Arp (5:30 p.m.), Troup knocked off Winnsboro, 4-2, and lost a 4-3 decision to Pollok Central on Saturday in the TASO Tournament.
Taylor Gillispie worked 4.1 innings and was the winning pitcher in the Winnsboro game. She allowed two earned runs off of seven hits, struck out six and walked two.
Leading the Lady Tigers (4-4) at the plate was Sydnie Dickey, who blasted a home run and drove in two runs, Karsyn Williamson, who went 2-3 and Tara Wells who laced a double and drove in a run.
Gillispie collected a base hit in the game.
Pollok Central (6-3-1) scored all of its runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Gillispie ripped a triple and a double, MaKayla Spencer had a single and drove in a run, Qhenja Jordan belted a double and Dickey collected an RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.