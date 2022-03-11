Softball: Troup loses a pair of close games in TASO Tournament

Little River Academy 3, Troup 2
Little River Academy raced out to a 3-1 lead after two innings of play in route to defeating Troup, 3-2, in the (Whitehouse) TASO Tournament on Thursday.
Leading hitters for the Lady Tigers were Taylor Gillispie (2-1Bs) Bailey Blanton (2B, RBI), Sydnie Dickey (1B, RBI) and Tara Wells (2B).Gillispie, a freshman, pitched a complete game (4 innings) and allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits. She fanned eight and walked two.
The Bumblebees moved to 5-4 with the win.
Huntington 3, Troup 1
The Devilettes of Huntington (5-0-1) remained undefeated after claiming a 3-1 victory over Troup (9-5) late Thursday.
Huntington scored all of its runs in the fourth frame in what was a pitcher's duel.
Blanton belted two doubles for the Lady Tigers and drove in a run for Troup.
Gillispie ripped a triple in teo official trips to the plate.
In the circle, Gillispie went the distance and gave up one hit, struck out seven and walked two.
Troup will try to move to 3-0 in district on Friday by traveling to Tatum.
