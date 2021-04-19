Softball: Troup moves up to No. 3 in the state in latest poll

The Troup Lady Tiger softball team moved up one position in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
The Lady Tigers (21-2, 13-0) are ranked No. 3.
Troup head softball Sam Weeks said she believes this is the highest that a Troup softball team has ever been ranked.
“This is really awesome for these girls,” Weeks said.
Troup's success is even more astounding considering the team has just one senior and five juniors — approximately half of the squad are freshmen and sophomores.
Troup, who has clinched the District 16-3A championship, will wrap up its regular season at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by visiting Elysian Fields.
